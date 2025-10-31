FAA Warns Staffing Shortages Might Snarl Weekend Flights

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday issued an operations advisory warning of staffing shortages — or "staffing triggers" — at multiple major air-traffic-control facilities because of the ongoing government shutdown.

The warning raised concerns that flight delays could ripple nationwide through the Halloween weekend.

The advisory, issued by the FAA's Air Traffic Control System Command Center, lists staffing triggers in effect for several key control sectors, including the New York Center, Area D; Philadelphia, Area C; and Washington National Airport operations, as well as the Boston TRACON and Minneapolis Center, Area 1.

The FAA uses the warning "staffing trigger" to indicate when controller levels at a facility fall below planned minimums — a condition that can prompt flight-flow restrictions or rerouting for safety.

The shutdown, now in its 31st day, has left thousands of federal employees — including air-traffic controllers — working without pay as Congress remains deadlocked over a funding bill.

"Nearly 13,000 air traffic controllers have been working without pay for weeks, ensuring the safety of more than 50,000 daily operations across the national airspace system," the FAA wrote Friday night on X.

"As we head into this weekend, a surge in callouts is straining staffing levels at multiple facilities, leading to widespread impacts across the NAS.

"Currently, half of our Core 30 facilities are experiencing staffing shortages, and nearly 80% of air traffic controllers are absent at New York-area facilities.

"After 31 days without pay, air traffic controllers are under immense stress and fatigue. The shutdown must end so that these controllers receive the pay they've earned, and travelers can avoid further disruptions and delays. ...

"When staffing shortages occur, the FAA will reduce the flow of air traffic to maintain safety. This may result in delays or cancellations."

The FAA has long acknowledged controller shortages as a major strain on the national airspace system.

A 2024 report found that staffing deficits at high-volume facilities accounted for about 40% of system-wide delays. Earlier this year, the agency said it was accelerating controller training and reassignments but warned that it could take years to rebuild the workforce to pre-pandemic levels.

For travelers, the advisory underscores a simple point: Delays aren't always weather-related.

When staffing dips below crucial thresholds, even routine operations can slow. The FAA recommends passengers monitor flight-status updates closely at Fly.FAA.gov and allow extra time for travel over the holiday weekend.

Major hubs in the Northeast corridor — including New York, Philadelphia, Boston and Washington, D.C. — are considered most at risk for delays given current staffing levels, heavy traffic volumes, and ongoing runway maintenance at several airports.