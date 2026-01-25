WATCH TV LIVE

Small Private Jet Carrying 8 Crashes in Bangor, Maine

By    |   Sunday, 25 January 2026 09:49 PM EST

A Bombardier Challenger 650 jet with eight people aboard crashed on takeoff from Bangor International Airport in Maine on Sunday evening, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Airport officials said the incident was under investigation shortly before 8:30 p.m. ET, and confirmed that first responders were on scene assessing the situation.

Maine State Police were assisting Bangor police at the airport, according to local reports.

The fate of the eight people on the plane was ⁠not immediately known, and few official details were available, but a government official ​who was briefed on the incident told Reuters there was a significant fire after the crash.

The plane had arrived in Maine ⁠following a flight from Texas, the government official said.

The twin-engine turbo jet Bombardier Challenger 600 went down as it was ⁠taking off from ​the Bangor ⁠airport at about 7:45 p.m. ET, the FAA said.

The FAA said it would investigate the crash in conjunction with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Reuters contributed to this report.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


