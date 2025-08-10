WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: faa | hack | compromised | infrastructure destruction squad

Hacking Group Claims to Have Compromised FAA

By    |   Sunday, 10 August 2025 09:18 PM EDT

A hacking group named Infrastructure Destruction Squad says it has compromised the Federal Aviation Administration.

The group claimed the FAA's internal system credentials and classified database from U.S. Agents for Service were exfiltrated.

Newsmax cannot independently verify the hackers' claims posted on Telegram.

The White House press office did not immediately respond to Newsmax's request for a comment on the matter.

"During this operation, we were able to gain access to a confidential belonging to the agency 'US Agent For Service (USAS)' containing extremely important personal and legal information," Infrastructure Destruction Squad claimed in its social media post.

The group also claimed that "any country that opposes China will be destroyed without hesitations" and stated that the data hacked "includes email addresses, passwords, phone numbers, company information and unique system identifiers (FAA Tracking Number) used to track and manage aviation operations."

The group declared this was a "direct attack on U.S. aviation and national security, as this data is exposed to real threats that can expose air traffic safety and stability."

                                                                                                        

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

