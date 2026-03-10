FAA Briefly Grounds All JetBlue Flights After Request From Airline

The Federal Aviation Administration briefly grounded all JetBlue flights early Tuesday due to a request from the airline, the agency said in a notice posted to its website.

The ground stop was lifted about 40 minutes after it was imposed.

"A brief system outage has been resolved and we have resumed operations," the airline said in a statement. JetBlue did not provide further information.

The airline, which was founded more than 25 years ago, has its headquarters in New York City and its flagship terminal at the city's John F. Kennedy International Airport.