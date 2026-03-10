WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: faa | ground stop | jetblue

FAA Briefly Grounds All JetBlue Flights After Request From Airline

Tuesday, 10 March 2026 07:33 AM EDT

The Federal Aviation Administration briefly grounded all JetBlue flights early Tuesday due to a request from the airline, the agency said in a notice posted to its website.

The ground stop was lifted about 40 minutes after it was imposed.

"A brief system outage has been resolved and we have resumed operations," the airline said in a statement. JetBlue did not provide further information.

The airline, which was founded more than 25 years ago, has its headquarters in New York City and its flagship terminal at the city's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Federal Aviation Administration briefly grounded all JetBlue flights early Tuesday due to a request from the airline, the agency said in a notice posted to its website. The ground stop was lifted about 40 minutes after it was imposed.
faa, ground stop, jetblue
93
2026-33-10
Tuesday, 10 March 2026 07:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved