FAA Imposes Yearlong No-Fly Zone Over Mar-a-Lago

The Federal Aviation Administration has imposed a one-year ban on aircraft flights operating within one mile of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, regardless of whether he is there or not.

The new restrictions took effect at 8 a.m. Monday and will remain in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until at least 8 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2026, according to an FAA notice issued Saturday.

The FAA warned that unauthorized aircraft or drone operators face civil fines, loss of certification, or criminal prosecution under federal law.

The departments of War, Homeland Security, and Justice are authorized under 10 USC §130i and the Presidential Threat Protection Act to take security action against drones posing a threat — including interference, seizure, or destruction.

Violations can also trigger a rapid response from the military, as F-16 fighter jets might be dispatched to intercept any unauthorized aircraft.

The restrictions include a 1-nautical-mile radius from the surface up to 2,000 feet in the airspace over Mar-a-Lago.

Douglas Matthews, a flight instructor and military and civilian aircraft pilot, told The Palm Beach Post the restrictions create "a real no-fly zone" that applies to all aircraft, including planes, blimps, helicopters, and balloons.

The new restrictions came after the Secret Service found an elevated hunting stand with a clear line of sight to where Air Force One typically parks at Palm Beach International Airport.

Trump was the target of two assassination attempts in the months leading up to his 2024 reelection.

The restrictions are less severe than those in place when Trump visits Palm Beach.

However, surrounding communities north of the airport's main east-west runway might see more air traffic, and more planes will diverted to other runways, port spokeswoman Rebeca Krogman told the Post.