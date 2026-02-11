FAA Reopens El Paso Airspace After 'Special Security' Closure

The Federal Aviation Administration reopened the airspace around El Paso International Airport in Texas on Wednesday morning, just hours after it announced a 10-day closure that would have grounded all flights to and from the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in its X post that it has lifted the temporary closure of the airspace over El Paso, saying there was no threat to commercial aviation and that all flights will resume.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote in an X post that the FAA and the Defense Department "acted swiftly to address a cartel drone incursion. The threat has been neutralized and there is no danger to commercial travel in the region."

He said normal flights are resuming Wednesday morning.

He did not say how many drones were involved or what specifically was done to disable them.

The shutdown announced just hours earlier "for special security reasons" had been expected to create significant disruptions given the duration and the size of the metropolitan area.

El Paso, a border city with a population of nearly 700,000 people and larger when you include the surrounding metro area, is hub of cross-border commerce alongside the neighboring city of Ciudad Juarez in Mexico. The brief closure did not include Mexican airspace.

"The FAA is rightfully lifting the Temporary Restricted Airspace," Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, wrote Wednesday morning on X. "I will again reiterate there is no threat to El Paso or the surrounding areas."

Escobar whose district includes El Paso, had urged the FAA to lift the restrictions in a statement Wednesday morning.

"The highly consequential decision by FAA to shut down the El Paso Airport for 10 days is unprecedented and has resulted in significant concern within the community," Escobar said. "From what my office and I have been able to gather overnight and early this morning there is no immediate threat to the community or surrounding areas."

The airport describes itself as the gateway to west Texas, southern New Mexico and northern Mexico. Southwest, United, American and Delta all operate flights there, among others.

A similar temporary flight restriction for special security reasons over the same time period was imposed around Santa Teresa, New Mexico, which is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of the El Paso airport.

Southwest Airlines said in a statement that it has paused all operations to and from El Paso at the direction of the FAA.

"We have notified affected customers and will share additional information as it becomes available," Southwest Airlines said. "Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of its customers and employees."