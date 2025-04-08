Top FAA Air Traffic Control Official Stepping Down

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration's air traffic organization is stepping down after 40 years of federal government service, an agency spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Tim Arel, who is chief operating officer of the FAA Air Traffic Organization, is taking part in the U.S. Transportation Department's voluntary deferred retirement program, the spokesperson said.

"He has committed to stay for the next few months to ensure a smooth transition," according to the spokesperson, who said he had originally planned to retire by the end of 2025.

His departure comes as lawmakers have been examining why the agency did not address concerns about close calls between helicopters and airplanes near Reagan Washington National Airport before a Jan. 29 fatal collision between an American Airlines regional jet and Army helicopter that killed 67 people.

Arel did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Separately, the FAA said it has installed a new management team to oversee air traffic control at Reagan National, confirming a Washington Post report.

The FAA brought in a new management team at Reagan "to ensure strong support for the workforce" and added priorities include reviewing safety data trends, performance management, "and ensuring facility training is robust and consistently meets national standards," the agency said.

The FAA is about 3,500 air traffic controllers short of targeted staffing levels, and a series of near-miss incidents has raised concerns in recent years. A persistent shortage of controllers has delayed flights, and at many facilities controllers are working mandatory overtime and six-day weeks.

"There is no question that we are seeing too many close calls," Arel told employees in 2023.

Senators last month pressed the FAA for failing to act on thousands of reports of helicopters in dangerous proximity to airplanes near Reagan.

Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau acknowledged the data was troubling and said "clearly something was missed."

In March, the FAA imposed permanent restrictions on helicopter traffic around the airport, which has the single busiest runway in the United States. The FAA has mandated a halt to air traffic when essential helicopters are operating near Reagan.

Last week, the FAA said it may slow flight arrivals at Reagan after the collision. It is also increasing operational supervisor staffing from six to eight, and an FAA stress management team will visit the airport offering confidential support for staff.

The FAA is reviewing the airport's "arrival rate of aircraft per hour, which is disproportionately concentrated within the last 30 minutes of each hour."

On March 28, a near-miss between a departing Delta Air Lines A319 and a group of Air Force jets approaching Arlington National Cemetery triggered a cockpit collision warning for the Delta plane, leading to renewed safety concerns.

Also last month, a fight occurred in the Reagan air traffic control tower and an employee was arrested and placed on leave, the FAA said.