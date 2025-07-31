WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: f35 | fighter jet | california | pilot

F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes in California, Pilot Ejects Safely

Thursday, 31 July 2025 10:04 AM EDT

An F-35 fighter jet crashed near Naval Air Station Lemoore in central California, the U.S. Navy said on Wednesday.

"The pilot successfully ejected and is safe. There are no additional affected personnel," a statement from NAS Lemoore said.

No further details on the crash were provided. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the statement said.

U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin, the maker of F-35 fighter jets did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

