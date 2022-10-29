US Sending Advanced Fighter Jets to Japan Base as F-15s Being Retired

The United States' phased retirement of American F-15 fighter jets has new, high-tech aircraft temporarily heading to the Kadena Air Base in Japan to backfill the withdrawn F-15s there, according to a report from the base.

A plan to modernize air defenses in the region includes the U.S. Air Force retiring the F-15 C/D Eagle fleet, which has been used for more than 30 years.

The Defense Department is starting a phased withdrawal of the F-15s in November, including those positioned at Kadena Air Base. The full modernization plan is expected to take two years, according to the report.

The new high-tech fighter fleet will be deployed to Japan to help keep the forces there up to date and secure in the region. Plans of what jets will be stationed there have not been finalized or publicly released.

With China's continued growth and influence in the region and Taiwan's sovereignty under debate, U.S. is maintaining a strong presence with a key ally in Japan.

"Modernizing our capabilities in the Indo-Pacific theater remains a top priority for the U.S.," Kadena Air Base wrote in a release Friday. "This transition to more capable aircraft at Kadena exemplifies our continued commitment to enhancing our posture and building on the strong foundation of our Alliance with Japan."