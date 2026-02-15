WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: f 16s | scrambled | unidentified object

F-16s Scramble Twice to Intercept 'Unidentified Object'

By    |   Sunday, 15 February 2026 07:53 PM EST

Air Force F-16 fighter jets scrambled twice Sunday to intercept what officials described as an "unidentified object" flying at high altitude over Northern California, according to flight-tracking data and military radio communications reported by Aircraft Spot on X.

Two F-16s, call signs SURF31 and SURF32, launched from March Air Reserve Base to identify and intercept the object, which was reported heading northeast at high altitude in controlled airspace.

Before the fighters arrived, a civilian cargo aircraft in the area reported seeing the object and described it as "glowing and dimming," according to air traffic communications reviewed by aviation monitors.

A Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker, using the call sign GASMN03, provided aerial refueling support to the F-16s during the mission, letting them remain in the area longer.

The initial intercept occurred around 6:30 a.m. Pacific time, with the fighters remaining in the area for about 2½ hours before returning to base.

However, while on final approach to March Air Reserve Base, the F-16s and the KC-135 were retasked after additional reports of an unidentified object in Northern California airspace.

The aircraft again proceeded north and arrived in the area at about 10:45 a.m. After a brief period, they returned to base 35 minutes later.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


