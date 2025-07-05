WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: f-16 | escort | trump | golf course

F-16 Escorts Plane out of Area after Airspace Incursion near Trump's Golf Course

Saturday, 05 July 2025 06:53 PM EDT

An F-16 U.S. fighter jet on Saturday intercepted a general aviation aircraft that violated a temporary restriction of the airspace over U.S. President Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, the U.S military said in a statement.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said the incident, which occurred around 2:39 p.m., marked the fifth unauthorized incursion of the restricted airspace on Saturday. A spokesperson confirmed the jet was an F-16.

NORAD aircraft conducted a so-called headbutt maneuver to get the civilian pilot's attention and the aircraft was safely escorted out of the area, NORAD said in a statement.

The White House had no immediate comment on the incident. NORAD has reported multiple similar incidents in recent weeks, and is urging general aviation pilots to check all notifications before taking off in the area. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alistair Bell)

