WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: explosion | dead | los angeles | sheriff

Los Angeles Sheriff's Facility Explosion Leaves 3 Dead

By    |   Friday, 18 July 2025 12:26 PM EDT

An explosion at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training facility has killed three people.

"I just spoke to @USAttyEssayli about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles," Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote in an X post. "Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff's deputies killed."

Los Angeles County Fire Department said it responded to calls about a possible explosion around 7:30 a.m., as ABC 7 News reported, noting the explosion appeared to have occurred next to a bomb squad vehicle at Biscailuz Center Academy Training on North Eastern Avenue.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department bomb squad was reportedly moving materials at time of explosion at Biscailuz Center Academy Training facility.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has not confirmed any deaths.

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said he has been briefed on the matter.

Newsom's office said it occurred at the L.A. County Sheriff's Special Operations Bureau in East Los Angeles.

Aerial footage from KABC-TV shows the explosion happened in a parking lot filled with sheriff patrol cars and box trucks.

Information from Reuters was used to compile this report.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
An explosion at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training facility has killed three people, according to multiple media reports Friday morning.
explosion, dead, los angeles, sheriff
213
2025-26-18
Friday, 18 July 2025 12:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved