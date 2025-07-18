Los Angeles Sheriff's Facility Explosion Leaves 3 Dead

An explosion at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training facility has killed three people.

"I just spoke to @USAttyEssayli about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles," Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote in an X post. "Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff's deputies killed."

Los Angeles County Fire Department said it responded to calls about a possible explosion around 7:30 a.m., as ABC 7 News reported, noting the explosion appeared to have occurred next to a bomb squad vehicle at Biscailuz Center Academy Training on North Eastern Avenue.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department bomb squad was reportedly moving materials at time of explosion at Biscailuz Center Academy Training facility.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has not confirmed any deaths.

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said he has been briefed on the matter.

Newsom's office said it occurred at the L.A. County Sheriff's Special Operations Bureau in East Los Angeles.

Aerial footage from KABC-TV shows the explosion happened in a parking lot filled with sheriff patrol cars and box trucks.

Information from Reuters was used to compile this report.