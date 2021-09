At least two people were taken to the hospital Sunday with injuries from an explosion at an Atlanta-area apartment complex, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the blast, although there were reports of gas fumes at Arrive Perimeter in Dunwoody, Ga.

The front side of the building of the complex had “a tremendous amount of structural damage that looked like (it came) from the explosion,” a DeKalb County fire department spokesman told reporters.

Police arrived at the scene just before 1:30 p.m. ane were met with heavy gas fumes. The blast also damaged surrounding buildings.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue said no residents were trapped inside, according to the Journal-Constitution.