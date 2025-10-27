Federal Union Chief: Pass Clean CR, End Shutdown Now

The president of the nation's largest federal employees union called on the Senate to pass a clean continuing resolution to end the government shutdown, which entered its 27th day Monday.

Everett Kelley, who has led the 800,000-member American Federation of Government Employees since 2020, issued a lengthy statement Monday that puts pressure on Senate Democrats to pass the House-backed clean CR they have blocked 12 times, mostly over concerns about Affordable Care Act subsidies expiring at year's end.

The measure would fund the government through Nov. 21.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said this month he offered Democrats a vote on extending ACA subsidies if they agreed to end the shutdown.

"Congress pushed our nation into the fourth week of a full government shutdown — an avoidable crisis that is harming families, communities, and the very institutions that hold our country together," Kelley wrote.

"Both political parties have made their point, and still, there is no clear end in sight.

"Today, I'm making mine: It's time to pass a clean continuing resolution and end this shutdown today. No half-measures and no gamesmanship.

"Put every single federal worker back on the job with full back pay — today."

Kelley lamented that government shutdowns have become a recurring theme in Congress, costing taxpayers, hurting businesses, and eroding confidence in government.

He cited an AP-NORC poll released Oct. 16 in which nearly 9 in 10 respondents called the shutdown at least a minor problem, with 54% labeling it a major one.

"It's time for our leaders to start focusing on how to solve problems for the American people rather than on who is going to get the blame for a shutdown that Americans dislike," Kelley wrote.

"Because when the folks who serve this country are standing in line for food banks after missing a second paycheck because of this shutdown, they aren't looking for partisan spin.

"They're looking for the wages they earned. The fact that they're being cheated out of it is a national disgrace," he added.

"It's long past time for our leaders to put aside partisan politics and embrace responsible government. A strong America requires a functioning government — one that pays its bills, honors its commitments, and treats its workforce with respect by paying them on time."

Kelley called for the shutdown to end "under a clean continuing resolution that allows continued debate on larger issues."

He requested back pay be ensured "for every single employee who has served or been forced to stay home through no fault of their own."

He then advised Congress to "work together on a bipartisan basis to address important policy matters like addressing rising costs and fixing the broken appropriations process."

"None of these steps favor one political side over another," Kelley wrote. "They favor the American people — who expect stability from their government and responsibility from their leaders.

"The national interest requires Congress to act immediately to bring every federal employee back to work, pay them for the work they've already done [or been locked out from doing], and continue having the debates and disagreements that are the hallmark of a strong democracy — without punishing the people who keep our nation running.

"The government belongs to all of us. Let's open it back up and keep America moving forward."

Newsmax reached out to Thune and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for comment.