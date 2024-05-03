Newspapers Stand With Detained Journalists

In honor of World Press Freedom Day, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and The New York Times are running a joint ad in their newspapers Friday calling attention to journalists detained overseas.

"Today marks 401 days since Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was wrongfully detained in Russia," the letter reads. "Today also marks 4,281 days since freelance journalist and Washington Post contributor Austin Tice was abducted while reporting in Syria."

The three news organizations said they continue to urge the U.S. government to do everything possible to bring Gershkovich, Tice, and all unjustly detained journalists home safely.

"We have not forgotten them," the letter reads.

The letter is signed by the executive editor and publishers of the three newspapers. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 19 journalists have been killed this year while 320 journalists were imprisoned in 2023.

"News organizations have had to retreat from the very places where the need for on-the-ground reporting and access is greatest," the letter said. "We stand united to ensure trustworthy journalism remains accessible to all. We stand with journalists, everywhere. Stand with us."

Last week, Gershkovich was ordered to remain jailed until late June after a Mosco court rejected an appeal to end his pretrial detention.

Authorities have not detailed what, if any, evidence they have to support the espionage charges. The U.S. government has declared him to be wrongfully detained.

On the one-year anniversary of Gershkovich's detainment, the Journal left its front page blank in his honor, while congressional leaders, President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken all issued statements condemning his detention.

Analysts have pointed out that Moscow may be using jailed Americans as bargaining chips in soaring U.S.-Russian tensions over the Kremlin’s military operation in Ukraine. At least two U.S. citizens arrested in Russia in recent years — including WNBA star Brittney Griner — have been exchanged for Russians jailed in the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.