US, EU Leaders Welcome Pope Offer to Host Russia-Ukraine Talks

European and U.S. leaders have welcomed Pope Leo XIV's readiness to host Russia-Ukraine talks at the Vatican, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Monday.

Meloni's office said European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump after he had a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Work is underway to immediately start negotiations between the parties that can lead to a ceasefire as soon as possible and build the conditions for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," Meloni's office said in a statement.

"In this regard, the Holy Father's willingness to host the talks at the Vatican was considered positive. Italy is ready to do its part to facilitate contacts and work for peace," the statement added.

Trump himself also voiced enthusiasm for the idea of the Vatican hosting talks. He said Monday "it would be great" for Russia and Ukraine to hold ceasefire talks at the Vatican, saying it would add extra significance to the proceedings.

New Pope Leo XIV said last week, after stalled peace talks on Ukraine in Turkey, he wants to make the Holy See available to host talks to end the three-year war, Politico reported.