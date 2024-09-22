WATCH TV LIVE

Mercury Morris, RB from 1972 Undefeated Team, Dies at 77

Sunday, 22 September 2024 05:34 PM EDT

Eugene "Mercury" Morris, a two-time Super Bowl-winning running back for the Miami Dolphins, died Saturday. He was 77.

His son announced Morris' passing over social media on Sunday morning and the Dolphins confirmed the news, per The Miami Herald.

A Pittsburgh native, Morris arguably was the most vocal advocate of the 1972 undefeated Dolphins team, which he led with 12 rushing touchdowns. He joined Larry Csonka in becoming the first teammates to rush for at least 1,000 yards in the same year.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eugene "Mercury" Morris, legendary Miami Dolphins running back and cherished member of the NFL family, at the age of 77," his family said in a statement over social media.

"Known for his electrifying speed and dynamic play, Mercury was a cornerstone of the Dolphins' historic 1972 undefeated season and a two-time Super Bowl champion. His talent and passion left an indelible mark on the sport, and his three Pro Bowl selections only solidified his place among football's greats.

"Beyond the field, Mercury was a dedicated father, a loving brother, a loyal friend, and a pillar in the community. His presence extended far beyond football, as he touched the lives of many throughout his time in Miami."

The Dolphins also said in a statement that the club was "deeply saddened" and adding Morris "left a lasting impact through his dynamic play, personality and record-breaking performances."

The statement continued: "He loved the Dolphins, the fans and the community of South Florida and will forever be remembered as one of the greatest players to don the aqua and orange. Our hearts are with his family, loved ones and teammates as they honor his life and mourn his passing."

Morris rushed for 4,133 yards and 31 touchdowns and added 3,118 return yards and three scores with the Dolphins (1969-75) and then-San Diego Chargers (1976) before announcing his retirement.

Morris is survived by five children and three siblings, per the family's statement.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


