WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: eu | us | letter | trade talks

EU Did Not Receive US Letter Demanding Best Offer in Trade Talks

Tuesday, 03 June 2025 06:50 AM EDT

The European Union did not receive a letter from the United States in which President Donald Trump's administration made a demand for countries to submit their best offer on trade negotiations by Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the talks.

Following a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Trump restored a July 9 deadline to allow for talks between Washington and Brussels to continue.

It was not immediately clear whether the letter, a draft seen by Reuters, had yet been sent to negotiating partners.

A European Commission spokesperson declined to provide details about documents and offers exchanged between the EU and the US in their trade talks.

"What we can say is that following the recent call between Presidents von der Leyen and Trump, both sides agreed to accelerate the pace of talks," the spokesperson said, pointing to talks this week with the technical teams in Washington and an upcoming meeting between EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic and U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer in Paris. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The European Union did not receive a letter from the United States in which President Donald Trump's administration made a demand for countries to submit their best offer on trade negotiations by Wednesday...
eu, us, letter, trade talks
169
2025-50-03
Tuesday, 03 June 2025 06:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved