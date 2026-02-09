Mike Eruzione to Newsmax: Quit the Olympic anti-America Rants

The Olympics are not where American athletes should express disagreement with issues in the U.S., former hockey team captain Mike Eruzione told Newsmax on Monday.

Eruzione, the captain of the legendary 1980 "Miracle on Ice" U.S. hockey team, appeared on "National Report" and criticized a growing trend of American Olympians using the international stage to air grievances about the U.S.

"I just don't get it," Eruzione said, reacting to recent remarks from a U.S. Olympian who said he had "mixed emotions" about representing America.

"Everybody's got the right for their opinion and what they have to say, but the Olympic Games is not the forum for that."

Eruzione told host Shaun Kraisman the Olympics should remain about national pride, unity, and competition, not political commentary.

"The Olympic Games is about representing your country," he said. "Other than being a police officer, a firefighter, somebody in the military who protects our country, there's no greater feeling than putting on a USA jersey."

Eruzione, who helped deliver one of the most iconic victories in U.S. sports history, said athletes need to remember what the uniform represents.

"You're not playing for Boston or Chicago," he said. "You're playing for your country, and take great pride in that."

Kraisman compared it to public officials being restricted from speaking for an entire department while in uniform.

Eruzione said the same principle should apply to Team USA athletes competing under the American flag.

"If you've got an issue with the country, the Olympic Games is not your soapbox to talk about it," he said. "If you're a skier, go ski. You're a hockey player, go play hockey."

Eruzione blamed much of the change in athlete behavior over the past 40 years on social media, arguing that today's athletes have constant access to an audience and often feel pressure to make statements while in the spotlight.

The former Olympian also pushed back on media outlets defending political statements from athletes.

Kraisman cited a Washington Post headline claiming that U.S. Olympians expressing their views is "as American as it gets."

Eruzione said he respects free speech, but argued that the Olympic Games are not the right venue.

"You can do that after the Games are over," he said. "Sit down with the Washington Post or anybody else and talk about it. But again, I don't think your forum and your soapbox should be while you're getting ready to compete."

Despite his criticism, Eruzione praised athletes who embody determination and patriotism, pointing to Lindsey Vonn's comeback attempt as a symbol of "true American grit."

For Eruzione, the message is simple: When athletes wear "USA," they should honor it and not undermine it.

