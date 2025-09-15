Erika Kirk's Wikipedia Page Faces Possible Deletion

Wikipedia is reportedly thinking about deleting the profile page of Erika Kirk, the wife of assassinated conservative leader Charlie Kirk, Newsweek reported.

Wikipedia editors are reportedly debating the status of her profile and have locked it, meaning users can't make changes to it. Editor nominators contend that she fails the site's notability standard and doesn't have significant independent coverage.

One of the main reasons, reportedly, for considering deleting her profile is that before her husband's death, she did not have a stand-alone Wikipedia page.

However, since the assassination, Erika Kirk has burst into the spotlight, particularly after her emotional speech on Friday, which reached millions of people worldwide.

A Wikipedia editor using the handle Epluribusunumyall wrote in the Articles for Deletion thread that the profile should be pulled, stating that the Wikipedia "article was created in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk's killing … but coverage otherwise is either limited in nature (i.e., her participation in beauty pageants) or inherited from her husband," according to Fox News.

Other deletion arguments said Erika Kirk doesn't meet general notability guidelines, lacks significant independent coverage, and shouldn't inherit notoriety from her husband, Fox reported.

Despite these objections, Newsweek pointed out that, currently, votes to keep Erika Kirk's profile are in the majority, but the decision will ultimately depend on whether administrators believe enough independent, significant coverage meets the standard.