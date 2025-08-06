NYC Mayor Adams Denied Matching Campaign Funds for 10th Time

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was denied matching funds by the New York City Campaign Finance board for the 10th time Wednesday.

The board said Adams' campaign has not submitted the required paperwork and it believes his campaign has violated the law.

"The board finds the campaign has provided incomplete and misleading information to the CFB and has impeded the CFB staff's ability to complete its investigation," Board Chair Frederick Schaffer said at a board meeting. "With respect to the second ground, the board's conclusion is based upon its review of all of the available evidence, including, but not limited to, its own independent investigation."

Adams is running as an independent against Democrat nominee Zohran Mamdani and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Jim Walden are running as independent candidates.

The board has denied Adams matching funds dating back to last December, initially due to federal corruption charges filed against him, Politico reported. The charges were eventually dismissed.

Adams sued the board last month to get access to the funds but a judge found the board was within its rights to deny the mayor matching funds due to not filling out the proper paperwork, Politico said.

The Campaign Finance Board awarded Mamdani $1.7 million in matching funds, while Sliwa received $1.9 million and Walden was awarded $200,000.

Cuomo did not apply for matching funds this cycle.