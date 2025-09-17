NYC Mayor Adams Touts Drop in Crime

New York City has seen a widespread drop in crime over the past year, according to the annual Mayor's Management Report released by Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday.

The report shows a 17% drop in robberies, a 14% decrease in shootings, down to 804 from 932 the year before, a 10% drop in both grand larceny and grand larceny auto, a 9% decline in felonious assaults, a 6% drop in murders, and a 5% drop in burglaries.

"Our administration is, once again, showing how our competent management is delivering real results for all New Yorkers," Adams told the New York Post in a statement.

"In the areas that New Yorkers most care about — affordability, public safety, education, and cleanliness — we are breaking records and delivering for working-class people," he added.

Adams noted that the report shows that crime in public spaces declined, with a 12% drop in crimes that occur in city parks, a 9% drop in major felonies at schools, a 5% dip in crime at buildings run by the NYC Housing Authority, and a 2% decline in crime on the city's public transit system.

However, the data shows rapes in New York City have increased sharply, with 160 reported last month alone. That makes 2025 the year with the most reported rapes in the city in at least six years.

A spokesperson for the NYPD said that the increase in rape reports is due to "legislative changes" that widened the definition of rape to include "additional forms of sexual assault."

"Many reported cases involved individuals known to each other," the spokesperson said. "The NYPD continues to encourage survivors of sexual assault to come forward and report these incidents."