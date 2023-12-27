×
Tags: eric adams | mayor | illegal | immigration | joe biden

NYC Mayor Adams: 'Cities Should Not Be Handling National Problems'

By    |   Wednesday, 27 December 2023 10:54 AM EST

The feud between New York City Mayor Eric Adams and President Joe Biden continues to boil over as the city's Democrat leader is denouncing the federal government's policies on illegal immigration.

With millions of illegals in the U.S., border state Republicans have been sending them to the self-proclaimed sanctuary states and cities like New York and New York City.

But Adams is decrying the policy.

"I am really pleased that we are now getting a chorus of other cities that are joining us, who are now part of our coalition," Adams told reporters Tuesday. "That coalition is going to continue to grow because these cities deserve better.

"I'm not only talking about New York. Chicago, Los Angeles, El Paso, Brownsville, you know, all these cities. Houston. You know, cities should not be handling national problems."

Adams said he has made "10 trips to Washington, D.C., asking and pleading for help," but he was rebuffed by the Biden administration and "did not get that help." In fact, he added, he has not met with Biden since 2022.

"It baffles me," Adams continued. "You know, New York City is the economic engine of the state and the country."

Instead, sanctuary cities have to fulfill their vow, Adams added the Biden administration told him.

"The federal government said to New York City, 'We're not going to do our job, you do our job; you take care of 4,000 people a week, Eric, you and your team,' " Adams added in the news conference.

Instead of helping take on the migrant crisis, the administration is "critiquing" its Democrat city leaders.

"What's fascinating is that those who should have been helping us in government every step of the way, just critiqued us," Adams said.

"I'm not seeing the light at the end of the tunnel from the federal government."

The comments come around a few months after Adams had told a town hall that being a sanctuary city is going "to destroy" New York.

"This issue will destroy New York City — destroy New York City," Adams said in September. "We're getting 10,000 migrants a month.

"Now we’re getting people from all over the globe [who] have made their minds up that they’re going to come through the southern part of the border and come into New York City."

Eric Mack | editorial.mack@newsmax.com

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 27 December 2023 10:54 AM
