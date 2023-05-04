Mayor Eric Adams: AOC's Subway Killing Tweets Irresponsible

New York City Mayor Eric Adams criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., after she made what he characterized as irresponsible statements about the recent killing of a man on the subway.

Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday tweeted several comments on the incident, in which the victim, Jordan Neely, was placed in a chokehold by another passenger in what was later ruled a homicide.

Adams, when asked about her tweets, said: "I don't think that's very responsible at the time when we're still investigating the situation. Let the DA conduct his investigation with the law enforcement officials."

He added, "To really interfere with that is not the right thing to do. I'm going to be responsible and allow them to do their job."

The congresswoman tweeted before the death was ruled a homicide: "Jordan Neely was murdered. But bc Jordan was houseless and crying for food in a time when the city is raising rents and stripping services to militarize itself while many in power demonize the poor, the murderer gets protected w/ passive headlines + no charges. It's disgusting."

She later added: "It is appalling how so many take advantage of headlines re: crime for an obsolete 'tough on crime' political, media, & budgetary gain, but when a public murder happens that reinforces existing power structures, those same forces rush to exonerate&look the other way. We shouldn't."

Ocasio-Cortez also criticized Adams' statement on the incident, saying: "This honestly feels like a new low: Not being able to clearly condemn a public murder because the victim was of a social status some would deem 'too low' to care about. The last sentence is especially rich from an admin trying to cut the very services that could have helped him."