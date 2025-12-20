Victim Rejoicing After DOJ Releases More Epstein Files

Maria Farmer, among the accusers of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, rejoiced Friday after the Department of Justice released swaths of files tied to its probe of the disgraced financier.

The Hill reported that Farmer, who in 1996 detailed reporting of Epstein's crimes to the FBI, said authorities "hung up" on her mid-sentence at the time.

A lawsuit she filed against the federal government earlier this year outlines Epstein's alleged underground sex trafficking ring, which reportedly involved underage girls.

She added that at one point she told police that Epstein possessed explicit images of minors and accused him of keeping a "modeling book" of child pornography in his personal safe. Those images included photos of her young sisters, according to Farmer.

"This document proves that if the FBI had simply done its job in 1996, Epstein's decades-long sex trafficking operation could have been stopped at the outset," Farmer's lawyers wrote in a statement.

"Instead, the FBI's negligence allowed Epstein to continue abusing hundreds of girls and young women for nearly 25 more years."

In its release of new files, which was ordered by the Epstein Files Transparency Act that President Donald Trump signed into law last month, the DOJ included Farmer's report. According to the documents, Epstein threatened to "burn down" her house if she told anyone about the photos.

"I feel redeemed. This is one of the best days of my life," she said in the statement released by her lawyers Friday. "Of course, it's mixed with the fact that I'm devastated about all the other little girls like Virginia [Giuffre] who were harmed because the FBI didn't do their job."

"I'm crying for two reasons," she added. "I want everyone to know that I am shedding tears of joy for myself but also tears of sorrow for all the other victims that the FBI failed."

Entertainers Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson were among those whose images were released with the Epstein documents.

Critics of the process complained that not enough was released, and much of the data were redacted or blocked out from view.

The document release offered limited new information supporting the criminal investigations into Epstein and provided little substance about his alleged connections to influential figures.

The materials included photographs showing Epstein with well-known individuals before he became the subject of criminal scrutiny, including images of former President Bill Clinton, who traveled on Epstein's jet and hosted him at the White House years before Epstein faced criminal charges.

There was nothing noteworthy relating to President Donald Trump, which was a disappointment according to some of the president's detractors.