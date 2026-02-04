Epstein 'Threesome' Claims Emerge as Andrew Vacates Royal Lodge

A 2011 legal letter released by the Department of Justice alleges that Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor pressured an exotic dancer into a threesome at a Florida mansion.

Attorney William Vogeler wrote that Epstein initially promised the unidentified woman $10,000 to perform a private dance before the two men allegedly coerced her into sexual acts.

The legal document, part of a 3 million-page file dump, stated that the encounter took place at Epstein’s Palm Beach home in early 2006.

Vogeler claimed in the letter that his client observed other girls as young as 14 years old dressed provocatively at the estate during the visit.

The dancer reportedly sought a $250,000 settlement to keep the details of the incident confidential before her death in 2020.

The Department of Justice also released photos purportedly showing the former Prince Andrew in compromising positions at Epstein’s New York townhouse.

This news surfaced as Prince Andrew officially vacated his longtime home at Royal Lodge in Windsor today.

A moving truck was seen leaving the property under the cover of darkness to avoid public scrutiny.

Thames Valley Police confirmed they are assessing a separate claim from a second woman who alleged that Epstein sent her to the Royal Lodge for sex in 2010.

Prince Andrew continues to vehemently deny all allegations of sexual misconduct and maintains he has no memory of the accusers.