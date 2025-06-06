Pardoned Fmr Proud Boys Leader Sues US Government

The former leader of the far-right activist group Proud Boys is suing the federal government and the FBI. Enrique Tarrio and several others from the group are demanding $100 million in damages following their arrests and convictions from the Jan. 6 protest at the Capitol.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the men claim prosecutors and FBI agents were acting against them based on personal prejudice because of their beliefs. They were either pardoned or their sentences were commuted earlier this year by President Donald Trump.

Former Proud Boys leader Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his part in the events of Jan. 6 for seditious conspiracy.

The lawsuit claims government investigators used shady methods to gather evidence against the men. The plaintiffs are also drawing attention to what they believe was the government's heavy-handed management of how and where they were detained following their arrests.

Tarrio was arrested near the Capitol in February following his January pardon by Trump. He got into a scuffle with a woman who was protesting an outside political event Tarrio was at. Federal prosecutors declined to pursue charges against him.