Energy Secretary Wright: 'More Levers' to Cut Gas Prices Amid Iran War

The Trump administration still has "a few more levers" to pull to try and lower gas prices while seeking an end to the war in Iran, according to Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Speaking Monday on CNBC from the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Wright acknowledged that Americans are feeling the strain of rising fuel costs but emphasized that the administration is actively working to stabilize prices while advancing its broader national security goals.

"There’s things we can do on refinery efficiencies," Wright said. "There's a few more levers we have to pull there that we’re looking at quickly."

Gas prices have surged in recent weeks amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, with some regions — particularly on the West Coast — seeing prices climb above $5 per gallon. Analysts and polling cited by The Hill show widespread concern among Americans, with a majority expecting prices to rise further as the conflict continues.

Wright pointed to refinery operations as a key factor in short-term price relief.

He said U.S. oil producers and refiners are stepping up output and delaying seasonal maintenance to keep facilities running at higher capacity.

"This is turnaround season for refineries," Wright noted. "People are doing less turnaround, keeping their refineries running at higher capacity than they normally would."

The administration has also leaned on broader energy strategies, including releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), loosening certain shipping regulations, and encouraging increased domestic production — moves aimed at cushioning consumers from global supply shocks.

Still, Wright made clear that the root cause of rising prices is geopolitical instability, particularly Iran’s long-standing role in disrupting global energy markets.

"We've had 47 years of threats from Iran, which have artificially raised energy prices for decades," he said, arguing that the current military campaign is necessary to secure long-term stability.

Wright expressed confidence that U.S. actions — including efforts to reduce Iran’s ability to threaten the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route — will ultimately lead to lower prices.

Experts agree that reopening the strait is key. As noted by The Hill, analysts say there is limited ability to offset price spikes without restoring stable shipping through the region.

In the meantime, the administration is also working with international partners and domestic producers to ensure supply remains strong.

Wright highlighted increased production from Venezuela and cooperation with allies such as Saudi Arabia, which pre-positioned oil supplies ahead of the conflict.

Despite short-term pain at the pump, Wright urged Americans to focus on the long-term benefits.

"We're going through a short-term period of disruption," he said. "But the long-term benefits will be enormous."

As the administration balances economic concerns with national security priorities, officials maintain that restoring stability in global energy markets remains central to bringing gas prices back down.