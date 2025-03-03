States Actively Recruit Laid-Off Federal Workers

New York and Virginia are among a handful of states that have launched recruitment drives aimed at the thousands of federal workers who have been laid off from their jobs through the cost-cutting efforts of the Trump administration, Axios reported Monday.

Maryland was the latest to go online with an expanded job search of 130,000 job openings on Friday in an effort to assist federal workers affected by the layoffs.

Early last week, New York launched its "We Want You" program promoting 7,000 job openings to laid-off federal workers. On Monday, the governor's office unveiled "New York Wants You" billboards in New York's Moynihan Station, and at Union Station in Washington, D.C., Gov. Kathy Hochul convened a roundtable discussion with public sector workers.

"Elon Musk and his clueless cadre of career killers know nothing about how government works, who it serves, and the tireless federal employees who keep it running," Hochul said. "Here in New York we don't vilify public servants, we value them and their efforts. So when DOGE says, 'You're fired,' New York is ready to say, 'You're hired' — and we're making sure talented, experienced federal workers know about the many opportunities available in our state workforce."

Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently held a briefing to promote more than 250,000 open positions in his state.

"Come experience those powerful words of 'you are hired.' Take advantage of the resources that will help you find your pathway to that career of your dreams," Youngkin said.

In Hawaii, Gov. Josh Green signed an executive order aimed at streamlining the state's hiring process to attract federal workers.

States aren't the only ones engaged in recruitment efforts of former federal employees, however.

It was reported Friday that China and Russia are among adversaries of the U.S. that are telling their intelligence services to boost efforts to recruit disgruntled U.S. federal national security employees who have been fired and might be open to sharing information. At least two countries have set up websites to recruit people and are targeting federal employees through LinkedIn.

"It doesn't take a lot of imagination to see that these cast aside federal workers with a wealth of institutional knowledge represent staggeringly attractive targets to the intelligence services of our competitors and adversaries," a source told CNN.