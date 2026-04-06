Email to Epstein Detailed Evasion, Escape Plans

A newly surfaced 2009 email tied to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein outlines a detailed framework for avoiding legal scrutiny, preparing for potential criminal charges, and, if necessary, fleeing domestically or abroad, according to documents reviewed by reporters.

The email, sent May 1, 2009, by an associate to Epstein, relayed notes attributed to psychiatrist Henry Jarecki, who was considering writing a book and sought a co-author.

The document is titled "What If I Get Caught?" and is structured as a step-by-step guide covering preemptive measures, post-arrest strategies, and potential escape scenarios.

The material begins with "trouble avoidance," including recommendations to strengthen computer and telephone security, avoid leaving paper trails, and limit financial transactions that could be tracked.

It also advises against involvement in others' illegal activities and suggests awareness of laws governing accomplices and private investigators.

A second section labeled "pre-trouble protections" outlines preparations such as securing a safe house, consulting a criminal defense attorney in advance, and maintaining access to large amounts of cash.

The document then shifts to "post-trouble" measures, including the use of disguises, obtaining falsified identification documents, and gathering information to challenge the credibility of alleged victims or witnesses.

It further details strategies for navigating interactions with law enforcement, emphasizing skepticism toward interrogators and outlining basic rights such as access to counsel and bail.

Later sections address courtroom dynamics, jail conditions, and long-term detention considerations, including differences between local, state, and federal facilities.

The notes also reference potential risks in custody such as abuse, extortion, and medical concerns alongside mentions of privileges that may exist in certain detention settings.

The final portion of the document focuses on "flight," including relocating within the United States or overseas, navigating extradition laws in countries such as Germany, Israel, and Brazil, and maintaining access to money abroad.

It also references the use of multiple passports and maintaining contact with family while in hiding.

The email does not indicate whether Epstein responded to or acted on the material. The context surrounding the document, including whether it was solicited, seriously considered, or part of a broader discussion, remains unclear.

The correspondence adds to a growing body of records that have emerged in recent years shedding light on Epstein's communications and the network of individuals connected to him.