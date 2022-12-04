Musk: I Face 'Quite Significant' Risk of Being Assassinated

Elon Musk on Saturday evening said there is "definitely some risk" to his personal safety.

"Frankly," Musk said in a Twitter Spaces discussion, "the risk of something bad happening or literally even being shot is quite significant. I'm definitely not going to be doing any open air car parades, let me put it that way."

"It's not that hard to kill me if somebody wanted to, so hopefully they don't."

During his roughly two-hour discussion, Twitter's new owner spoke of his future plans for the company while emphasizing the importance of free speech.

"Throughout history," he adds, "free speech has been highly unusual, not common. So we have to fight really hard to keep that because it's such a rare thing and it's by no means something that's default. Controlled speech is the default, not free speech."

Musk's discussion follows one day after journalist Matt Taibbi released the first batch of documents speaking to Twitter's collusion with the government in controlling the narrative of the Hunter Biden laptop story prior to the 2020 presidential election.

"Twitter took extraordinary steps to suppress the story, removing links and posting warnings that it may be 'unsafe,'" Taibbi tweeted. "They even blocked its transmission via direct message, a tool hitherto reserved for extreme cases, e.g. child pornography."

Musk later added that, at the time, Twitter was both being used as a de facto arm of the Democratic Party and that the former business culture of Twitter was effectively exporting its politics to the rest of the world.

"Now there's obviously a challenge that Twitter's had over time," Musk says, "and I generally think this is an issue with social media, which is that it is, you know, these are digital technologies that require a lot of software to be written, and [they] sort of come out of Silicon Valley, almost all of them come out of Silicon Valley with, except for, Snap [which] is in L.A ... but effectively [these] are an export of the moral framework of San Francisco to Earth. This is kind of a big deal, and problematic."

Musk adds that once Taibbi, and journalist Bari Weiss publish their stories on the "Twitter Files," a full document dump will be available to the public.