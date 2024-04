Tags: | | |

WSJ: Investors in Talks to Help Musk's XAI Raise $3 Billion X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk attends a symposium on "Antisemitism Online" during the European Jewish Association conference in Krakow, on January 22, 2024. (Sergei GAPON / AFP via Getty)

Investors close to Elon Musk are in talks to help his artificial-intelligence startup xAI raise $3 billion in a round that would value the company at $18 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. © 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



US

Investors close to Elon Musk are in talks to help his artificial-intelligence startup xAI raise $3 billion in a round that would value the company at $18 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

elon musk, wsj, xai, billion

35

Friday, 05 April 2024 07:14 PM

2024-14-05

Friday, 05 April 2024 07:14 PM