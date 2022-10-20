×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: elon musk | twitter | lawyers | buyout | deadline

Lawyers for Musk, Twitter Draft Deal to Complete $44B Buyout

elon musk's photo at the top of his twitter profile
(Mano Kors/Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 20 October 2022 10:46 PM EDT

Representatives for Elon Musk and Twitter are drafting the paperwork to complete the long-contested $44 billion buyout by the judge-ordered Oct. 28 deadline, sources told Bloomberg.

Bankers and lawyers for both sides have just eight days left to meet the deadline.

Musk has reportedly told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase he plans to cut nearly 75% of Twitter's employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew, The Washington Post reported Thursday. The newspaper cited documents and unnamed sources familiar with the deliberations.

San Francisco-based Twitter and a representative for Musk attorney Alex Spiro did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

While job cuts have been expected regardless of the sale, the magnitude of Musk's planned cuts are far more extreme than anything Twitter had planned.

After his initial $44 billion bid in April to buy Twitter, Musk backed out of the deal, contending Twitter misrepresented the number of fake "spam bot" accounts on its platform. Twitter sued, and a Delaware judge has given both sides until Oct. 28 to work out details. Otherwise, there will be a trial in November.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Representatives for Elon Musk and Twitter are drafting the paperwork to complete the long-contested $44 billion buyout by the judge-ordered Oct. 28 deadline, sources told Bloomberg.
elon musk, twitter, lawyers, buyout, deadline
196
2022-46-20
Thursday, 20 October 2022 10:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved