House GOP Asks Musk for Twitter Docs on Hunter Laptop

A top House Republican has asked Twitter CEO Elon Musk to provide all company documents related to the social media company's suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story, the Washington Examiner reports.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, wrote to Musk on Friday asking for cooperation, noting that former Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal, failed to respond to a similar request on April 20.

"Committee Republicans are investigating the Biden family's pattern of influence peddling to enrich themselves and President Biden's involvement in these schemes," Comer wrote to Musk. "As part of this investigation, Committee Republicans are reviewing the role Big Tech — including Twitter — played in supporting the Biden campaign in 2020 by suppressing certain stories implicating the Bidens."

"We hope you will correct this error made by the company's former leadership and provide Americans with transparency," Comer added. "To that end, we request Twitter provide information regarding its previous leaders' decision to limit information that may have affected the 2020 election."

Just days before the 2020 presidential vote, the New York Post published a story it purported to be from the laptop of then-presidential candidate Joe Biden's son, showing possible shady business dealings with China and Ukraine involving Joe Biden.

When the Post tweeted a link to the story, Twitter suspended its account, saying the story violated its rules against "hacked" materials.

Facebook also limited sharing of the story.

The shutdown on sharing of the story kept it from much of the public's eyes, and the hard drive has since proved to be legitimate, having been left by Hunter Biden at a repair shop and never retrieved.

Polls have since shown that a large number of Biden voters said they would not have voted for him had they not been led to believe the story was false.

The day after Twitter blocked the Post's stories, then-CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted "Straight blocking of URLs was wrong, and we updated our policy and enforcement to fix."

Yet the Post's account stayed locked for weeks, with Twitter demanding the Hunter Biden laptop tweets be deleted.

"We believe open communication and access to information is a fundamental principle for any free people, and the American people deserve to know the reason Twitter suppressed or censored the Biden laptop story shortly before the 2020 election," Comer wrote to Musk. "Committee Republicans are concerned Twitter inappropriately censored the Hunter Biden laptop story to influence the 2020 Presidential Election."