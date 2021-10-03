×
Tags: elon musk | tesla | electric vehicle | joe biden

Elon Musk: Electricity Production Must Double to Power Future of EV Transition

Elon Musk: Electricity Production Must Double to Power Future of EV Transition
Elon Musk. (Saul Martinez/Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 03 October 2021 08:13 PM

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says powering more electric vehicles will require double the electrical output than what is currently being produced.

"If we shift all transport to electric than electricity demand approximately doubles… this is going to create a lot of challenges with the grid," Musk said on Wednesday at a press conference held at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, according to Barron's.

"We need large sustainable power generation developments… paired with battery packs… for continuous power...A lot of good things are happening in this regard," he added. 

Of the 276 million cars on the road in the United States, only 1 percent are electric. According to a White House fact sheet, Press Secretary Jen Psaki touted in August that President Joe Biden has plans in his Build Back Better Agenda to make electric vehicles 50 percent of all new car sales by 2030.

"The President believes it is time for the U.S. to lead in electric vehicle manufacturing, infrastructure, and innovation," Psaki said.

