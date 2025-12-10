Musk Suggests Rep. Omar Committed 'Treason'

Tech billionaire Elon Musk suggested Wednesday that Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., committed treason with past comments in which she reportedly said she placed the interests of Somalia ahead of those of the United States.

In newly resurfaced video from Jan. 27, 2024, Omar addressed her Somali American constituents at a Minneapolis hotel in the Somali language.

According to the translation posted with the video, the congresswoman said that her audience should "sleep in comfort, knowing I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the U.S. system."

Just after midnight Wednesday morning, Musk posted a clip of Omar speaking at the event, captioning the post, "This sounds like treason."

The former special government employee, who headed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) until late May, made his observation hours after President Donald Trump delivered remarks critical of the Democrat lawmaker at a rally in Pennsylvania.

"I love this Ilhan Omar, whatever the hell her name is, with the little turban," the president said, according to the New York Post. "I love her. She comes in, does nothing but b****. She's always complaining. She comes from her country, where, I mean, it's considered about the worst country in the world, right?"

"We ought to get her the hell out," Trump added, as the Mount Pocono audience chanted "Send her back!"

The video translation of Omar's remarks shows that she told her constituents that the "U.S. government will only do what Somalians in the U.S. tell them to do."

"They will do what we want and nothing else," read the translation. "They must follow our orders and that is how we will safeguard the interest of Somalia ... As long as I am in the U.S. Congress, Somalia will never be in danger, its waters will not be stolen by Ethiopia or others."

"The U.S. would not dare to support anyone against Somalia to steal our land or oceans," Omar reportedly said. "Sleep in comfort, knowing I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the U.S. system."

Omar disputed the translation at the time and told PolitiFact that the attacks over her alleged comments were "rooted in xenophobia and Islamophobia."

She described the speech as aligned with official U.S. policy on the land borders of Somalia, which includes the disputed region of Somaliland.

The Somali-born Democrat caused an uproar among her fellow lawmakers at the time, with House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., calling on her to "resign in disgrace."

"Ilhan Omar's appalling, Somalia-first comments are a slap in the face to the Minnesotans she was elected to serve and a direct violation of her oath of office," Emmer wrote on X days after her speech.

Omar responded to Trump's Pennsylvania remarks about her on Tuesday night, writing on X that the president "continues to be a national embarrassment."

"Trump's obsession with me is beyond weird," she said. "He needs serious help. Since he has no economic policies to tout, he's resorting to regurgitating bigoted lies instead."