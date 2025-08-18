Elon Dershowitz, Film Producer and Son of Famed Lawyer, Dies at 64

Elon Dershowitz, the film and podcast producer whose career spanned Hollywood cinema, television, and digital media, died on Aug. 17 at the age of 64. The cause was a stroke, his family confirmed.

The son of prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz, Elon carved out his own creative path in the entertainment world, with credits that bridged critically acclaimed films, sports documentaries, and new media ventures.

His career began in the late 1980s and early 1990s, when he co-produced "Reversal of Fortune" (1990), the Oscar-winning film dramatizing the Claus von Bülow case.

The movie starred Jeremy Irons, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor, and Glenn Close. Hailed as one of the standout films of its era, it remains a staple on lists of the best films of the past century.

After the success of "Reversal of Fortune," Dershowitz went on to co-produce a slate of films across genres. His credits include "Fallen" starring Denzel Washington, Oliver Stone's "Wall Street," "The Whole Truth," "The Advocate's Devil," "Martians Go Home," "Talk Radio," and "Dream Lover." Each project reflected his wide-ranging taste and ability to connect with compelling stories, whether in legal thrillers, supernatural dramas, or character-driven narratives.

Beyond film, Dershowitz expanded into television, contributing to ESPN documentary programming.

He co-produced "Break Up the Bombers," "Whose Curse is Worse," and "Pete Rose on Trial," projects that blended sports with storytelling — a combination that matched his personal passion for athletics, especially basketball.

At the time of his death, he was producing "The Dershow" podcast, a project that combined his media expertise with his father's legal expertise and political wisdom.

Born in Boston, Elon was drawn to performance from an early age. As a teenager and young man, he entertained audiences as an amateur magician under the moniker "Elon the Pretty Good."

His shows reached unlikely venues, from private events for the Boston Celtics to performances for Sen. Ted Kennedy and his staff.

Locals also fondly recall his nightly magic sets at the bustling bar of Legal Sea Foods, where he became something of a fixture.

He graduated from Hampshire College before beginning his professional journey in the audiovisual department at Harvard Business School.

From there, he moved west to Hollywood, beginning the career that would define his life, and later split his time between Los Angeles and New York City.

Dershowitz was as much a connoisseur as he was a creator. He was a passionate foodie, known among friends and family for sharing his restaurant discoveries.

His expertise extended to cinema, where his encyclopedic knowledge of films made him a trusted guide to both classics and contemporary works.

Sports were another lifelong love, particularly basketball; he followed both the NBA and WNBA with enthusiasm.

He also enjoyed stand-up comedy and performed occasionally himself. His appreciation for the arts included collecting — especially works such as Edvard Munch lithographs, vintage magic posters, and personal letters.

Those closest to him say that, above all, Elon was defined by kindness, humor, and devotion to family.

He believed the highest compliment he could pay someone was to call them "kind," and he lived by that principle.

His generosity extended beyond his life; he donated his organs, giving families he never met the gift of more time with their loved ones.

Elon Dershowitz is survived by his father, Alan Dershowitz, and stepmother, Carolyn.

He was predeceased by his mother, Sue, who died in 1983. He also leaves his brother, Jamin, Jamin's wife Barbara, and their children, Lori and Lyle; his sister, Ella, and her husband, David; his uncle Nathan; and cousins Adam and Rana and their families. His aunt Marilyn died in 2011.

Known affectionately as "Uncle E," he held a cherished place in the lives of his extended family.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday in New York City.