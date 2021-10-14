Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Break Up Amazon

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is calling for Amazon to be broken up in response to a Reuters report alleging the company had rigged search results and copied merchandise in India.

Reuters released a special report Wednesday detailing the accusations that Amazon has routinely created knock-off products and manipulated search results to promote the company's own products over other sellers on their online marketplace.

Amazon has denied these accusations, "but thousands of pages of internal Amazon documents examined by Reuters — including emails, strategy papers, and business plans — show the company ran a systematic campaign of creating knockoffs and manipulating search results to boost its own product lines in India, one of the company's largest growth markets."

Warren responded to this report on Twitter, saying: "These documents show what we feared about Amazon's monopoly power — that the company is willing and able to rig its platform to benefit its bottom line while stiffing small businesses and entrepreneurs. This is one of the many reasons we need to break it up."

Amazon responded in a statement, "As Reuters hasn't shared the documents or their provenance with us, we are unable to confirm the veracity or otherwise of the information and claims as stated. We believe these claims are factually incorrect and unsubstantiated.”

The company also denied its method used for displaying search results that favors their products, saying: "We display search results based on relevance to the customer's search query, irrespective of whether such products have private brands offered by sellers or not."

Amazon added that it "strictly prohibits the use or sharing of non-public, seller-specific data for the benefit of any seller, including sellers of private brands."