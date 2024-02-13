Stefanik Files Complaint Against N.Y. AG for 'Biased' Trump Case

House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., on Tuesday filed a complaint against New York Attorney General Letitia James, claiming her civil fraud case against former President Donald Trump was "biased."

Stefanik accused James of "attacking" the former president "through extrajudicial statements" according to a statement to Newsmax — and asked the Attorney Grievance Committee to investigate James and consider disbarment or suspension.

"I have found New York Attorney General Letitia James' handling of the investigation and trial of President Donald Trump nothing short of shameful," she declared.

The filing was first reported by NBC News.

Stefanik accused James of violating "fundamental principles of fairness and impartiality by engaging in a relentless" campaign to damage Trump — "marked by over 50 prejudicial comments on social media during just the first five weeks of the trial."

"It's been her explicit mission since she announced her run for office to go after President Trump," Stefanik's statement added. "Such behavior not only undermines the integrity of the legal process but also violates the Rules of Professional Conduct to which James, as a licensed attorney, is bound."

Stefanik said James must be held to a "higher standard" in expressing opinions on "matters of public interest" — and that her conduct "not only constitutes a breach of her professional responsibilities but also risks irreparable harm to the public's already eroding trust in our legal institutions."

"I urge the Attorney Grievance Committee to immediately conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate disciplinary action, including the immediate interim suspension, disbarment, or suspension of Attorney General James, to uphold the integrity of our legal profession and ensure justice is served impartially."

Trump has previously railed at James' alleged bias against him, saying she ran for office "on the basis, 'I will get Trump.'"

The New York AG has called for a $370 million fine against Trump and his companies, as well as a lifetime ban on him and two former company executives from the New York real estate industry.

James' office has accused Trump and his company of falsely inflating statements to financially benefit themselves with better bank loans and insurance policies. James alleged Trump overstated his net worth by as much as $2.2 billion one year.