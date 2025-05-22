Trump WH Rolls Out New Tool to Stop Migrants From 'Hijacking' US Elections

The Trump administration on Thursday unrolled a new federal verification tool to ensure that only U.S. citizens can vote in elections.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services updated its Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program and partnered with the Social Security Administration to guarantee "a single, reliable source for verifying immigration status and U.S. citizenship."

"For years, states have pleaded for tools to help identify and stop aliens from hijacking our elections," USCIS Spokesman Matthew Tragesser said in a statement.

"Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, USCIS is moving quickly to eliminate voter fraud," Tragesser added. "We expect further improvements soon and remain committed to restoring trust in American elections."

The initiative will allow USCIS to verify citizenship or immigration status to be created using Social Security numbers rather than a DHS identifying number.