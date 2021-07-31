Trump: Fraud Allegations Were to Safeguard Vote 'Integrity' Not to 'Overturn Election'

Former President Donald Trump denounced "corrupt and highly partisan House Democrats" efforts to spin his duty to pursue election integrity into an alleged attempt "to overturn the election."

The investigations in the "the rigged election of 2020" are intended to "uphold the integrity and honesty of elections and the sanctity of our vote," Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC on Saturday.

"The corrupt and highly partisan House Democrats who run the House Oversight Committee [Friday] released documents — including court filings dealing with the rigged election of 2020 — that they dishonestly described as attempting to overturn the election," Trump's statement read.

"In fact, it is just the opposite. The documents were meant to uphold the integrity and honesty of elections and the sanctity of our vote."

The House Oversight Committee claimed Friday then-President Trump sought to pressure the Justice Department to overturn the election – a narrative Trump denounced as a partisan attempt to obstruct investigations into the events of the 2020 presidential election that he contends were twisted in President Joe Biden's favor under the guise of COVID-19 safety and without the authority of state legislatures and election laws.

"These handwritten notes show that President Trump directly instructed our nation's top law enforcement agency to take steps to overturn a free and fair election in the final days of his presidency," House Oversight Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., wrote in a statement. "The committee has begun scheduling interviews with key witnesses to investigate the full extent of the former president's corruption, and I will exercise every tool at my disposal to ensure all witness testimony is secured without delay."

Among the spurious allegations was a handwritten note where the former president merely wrote: "We have an obligation to tell people that this was an illegal, corrupt election."

Trump said in his Saturday statement, it was his duty to protect the integrity of the elections process and "stand with" people seeking to "fight for election integrity and to investigate attempts to undermine our nation."

"The American people want, and demand, that the president of the United States, its chief law enforcement officer in the country, stand with them to fight for election integrity and to investigate attempts to undermine our nation," his statement read.

Trump concluded with a continued call for an investigation into the election process and not attack those seeking to achieve that intended goal.

"Our country has just suffered an incredibly corrupt presidential election, and it is time for Congress and others to investigate how such corruption was allowed to take place rather than investigating those that are exposing this massive fraud on the American people," his statement finished.