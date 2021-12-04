Trump Blasts Media for Cherry-Picking From Meadows' Book

The liberal media falsely suggested former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows wrote former President Donald Trump took an active COVID-19 in the first and only presidential debate last fall, a claim Trump has debunked.

Now, Trump is saying the liberal media skipped over the most important revelations from Meadows: election fraud.

"Mark Meadows' new book, 'The Chief's Chief,' rightfully spends much time talking about the large-scale election fraud that took place in the 2020 presidential election," Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC on Saturday.

"Likewise, the crooked and highly partisan Unselect Committee of political hacks looking into the Jan. 6 protest of the election should spend their time studying the election fraud of 2020, also known as the Crime of Century."

Both Meadows and Trump have been united this week in debunking liberal news media reports Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 before the debate with then-candidate Joe Biden, who refused to have subsequent debates with the active president.

"The president's right, it's fake news," Meadows told Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Wednesday. "If you actually read the book — the context of it — that story outlined a false positive.

"Literally had a test, had two other tests after that that showed that he didn't have COVID during the debate, and yet the way that the media wants to spin it is certainly to be as negative about Donald Trump as they possibly can, while giving Joe Biden a pass."