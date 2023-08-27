×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: elder | rnc | debate | poll

Larry Elder to Newsmax: Debate Ban Over Poll, 'Bizarre'

By    |   Sunday, 27 August 2023 10:08 AM EDT

GOP presidential candidate Larry Elder continued his assault on the Republican National Committee rules that barred him from last week’s first debate, telling Newsmax on Sunday that being omitted over the use of one particular national poll is “bizarre.”

Elder also took aim at the fundraising gimmicks employed by two candidates to qualify for the debate, calling it “corrupt.”

But central to Elder’s beef with the RNC was his use of a Rasmussen Reports survey to show he had 1% support heading into Wednesday’s debate in Milwaukee.

“I have no idea why Rasmussen is not a valid poll,” Elder said on “Wake Up America Weekend.” “If you go on the RNC Twitter file, they quote Rasmussen all the time. Rasmussen was the most accurate poll in 2016, predicting that Donald Trump would win.

“Also, my understanding is before Rasmussen even conducted its poll, they contacted the RNC on another matter to make sure they were polling the requisite number of Republican-leaning voters and it seems to me if the RNC had a problem with Rasmussen at the time, they would have said, Oh, by the way, guys, you're not eligible. But they said nothing.”

And that, Elder maintained, threw off his timing to submit a substitute survey that met the RNC’s criteria.

“I submitted another poll having me above 1% they said, Oh, too late. Well, if I had known you would have disqualified the other one, maybe I could have submitted that one on time,” Elder said. “So, the whole thing is absolutely, to use your word, bizarre.”

Elder also took umbrage with the tactics used by biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to qualify for the debate.

“One of those on the debate stage [Burgum] offered a $20 gift certificate for a $1 donation. Another one [Ramaswamy] offered a commission for people to go out and get other donors. And then those donors would get a commission to get other donors. It seems to me that's … certainly corrupt; it’s not illegal, which undermines the entire reason for the criteria,” Elder said.

Elder filed a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission on Thursday, accusing the RNC of not sticking to its own standards and applying them evenly.

Elder also pointed out that in addition to the debate, he was also barred from the Milwaukee venue itself.

“So now I guess I'm on the RNC terror watch list,” he quipped.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
GOP presidential candidate Larry Elder continued his assault on the Republican National Committee rules that barred him from last week's first debate, telling Newsmax on Sunday that being omitted over the use of one particular national poll is "bizarre."
elder, rnc, debate, poll
450
2023-08-27
Sunday, 27 August 2023 10:08 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved