WH Pulls EJ Antoni Nomination for Labor Stats

The White House is withdrawing the nomination of E.J. Antoni to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, according to an AP source who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the White House action, which hasn't been publicly announced.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Senate received paperwork formally withdrawing Antoni's nomination Tuesday, the person said.

Antoni's nomination, announced in August, was an attempt by President Donald Trump to gain greater control over the federal agency responsible for producing key economic data, including the monthly jobs report and consumer price index, which is used to measure inflation. The chief economist at the conservative Heritage Foundation was a major critic of the BLS. Yet most economists saw him as overtly partisan and warned that his basic misreads on recessions, import prices and other measures made him a risk to lead the federal agency.

Kyle Pomerleau, a tax expert for the conservative American Enterprise Institute, wrote on X after Antoni's nomination in August: "There are a lot of competent conservative economists that could do this job. E.J. is not one of them."

But other details emerged about Antoni that became worrisome about his credibility as an economic scorekeeper. NBC News reported that Antoni was in the crowd outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 protests. And observers found that the wall art behind Antoni during interviews on TV was of the German battleship Bismarck used by the Nazis in World War II.

Financial disclosures show that Antoni earned in excess of $495,000 for his work at the Heritage Foundation, in addition to other payments for speeches and consulting.

Trump fired Erika McEntarfer as BLS commissioner on Aug. 1 after the July jobs report showed a rapid slowdown in hiring, with job gains in May and June revised much lower than initially estimated.

The White House has maintained that it wants accurate figures after a series of downward revisions to the jobs report, but Trump has said on his social media site that the numbers were rigged to undermine him politically.

In the four months after Trump initially announced his country-by-country tariffs, job gains have averaged less than 27,000 a month. The slowdown was severe enough for the Federal Reserve in September to cut its benchmark rate in hopes of stabilizing the job market.

The White House also Tuesday withdrew the nomination of Brian Quintenz to join the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as chairman.

CNN first reported the withdrawal of Antoni's nomination.