Wholesale Egg Prices Keep Dropping — Now Well Below $3/Dozen

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports the national average price for a dozen eggs at the wholesale level has fallen to $2.52.

The White House Rapid Response Team was on top of it Monday, posting on social media, "Price of eggs has dropped 61% since Trump took office."

The USDA weekly report covers only wholesale prices, the amount paid by retail grocery outlets and food manufacturers that purchase large quantities. The retail price can vary significantly from the wholesale level.

Still, retail prices are closing the gap with the wholesale market. Midwest retail giant Meijer, which operates in some states mandating more expensive cage-free eggs, reports prices as low as $2.99 a dozen.

In California, Albertsons shows a continued decline in egg prices, down to as low as $3 per dozen. The USDA report said average wholesale prices in the California market dropped by 51cents in the past week to now average $4.04 per dozen.

Prices have also dropped on the East Coast, according to the USDA, which reported average wholesale prices in New York state have dropped to an even $3 per dozen.

The Trump administration in February announced a plan to combat rising egg prices. The strategy included a new approach to fighting avian or bird flu, which caused many chickens to die. For more immediate relief, the administration set up trade deals with several countries to import eggs.

The government report also showed that the total number of egg-laying chickens throughout America continues to increase as flocks recover from bird flu losses going back to 2024.