WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: education | nil | equality | guidance | ncaa | sports | name

Education Rescinds Biden Guidance on NIL Equal Pay

Wednesday, 12 February 2025 12:37 PM EST

The U.S. Department of Education said Wednesday it rescinded guidance issued by the administration of President Joe Biden that payments to college athletes through name, image and likeness deals should be shared equally between male and female competitors.

According to the department's Office for Civil Rights, the NIL guidance announced last month shortly before Donald Trump's return to the White House has no legal basis under the landmark 1972 Title IX legislation that outlawed sex-based discrimination.

"The NIL guidance, rammed through by the Biden Administration in its final days, is overly burdensome, profoundly unfair, and it goes well beyond what agency guidance is intended to achieve," Craig Trainor, acting assistant secretary for civil rights, said in a news release.

Days before Trump was sworn in for a second term as U.S. president, the Office for Civil Rights issued guidance that said NIL payments must be proportionate between male and female athletes to comply with Title IX.

The office said Wednesday the Biden administration claimed, "without a credible legal justification," that NIL agreements are akin to financial aid and must be proportionately distributed between male and female athletes under Title IX.

"Enacted over 50 years ago, Title IX says nothing about how revenue-generating athletics programs should allocate compensation among student-athletes," Trainor said.

"The claim that Title IX forces schools and colleges to distribute student-athlete revenues proportionately based on gender equity considerations is sweeping and would require clear legal authority to support it.

"That does not exist," Trainor said. "Accordingly, the Biden NIL guidance is rescinded."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The U.S. Department of Education said Wednesday it rescinded guidance issued by the administration of President Joe Biden that payments to college athletes through name, image and likeness deals should be shared equally between male and female competitors.
education, nil, equality, guidance, ncaa, sports, name, image, likeness, title ix
254
2025-37-12
Wednesday, 12 February 2025 12:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved