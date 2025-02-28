Education Dept. Offers $25K Buyout to Many Employees

Most employees at the U.S. Department of Education have until 11:59 p.m. Monday to accept a one-time $25,000 buyout offer ahead of an expected significant reduction in the agency's workforce.

The "voluntary separation incentive payment" offer came in an email Friday from Chief Human Capital Officer Jacqueline Clay, who is the department's lead policy adviser on all human resources management issues, according to multiple media outlets.

The email urged workers to consider a "one-time offer" of a taxable payment of up to $25,000 if they completed an application to retire or resign by the Monday deadline, The New York Times reported. The email noted that employees were receiving the offer before the department underwent "a very significant reduction in force."

The email appeared to have been briefly recalled Friday, the Times reported, citing three people who received the original notice. They described it as vanishing from their inboxes, causing confusion among employees about the status of any offer. But a seemingly identical email was distributed again Friday afternoon.

The link to the application form to apply for the program stayed live and accessible throughout the day, even after the original email appeared to have been pulled back, according to the Times.

A Department of Education spokesperson told Newsmax reports of the the email were "accurate" but did not comment on why it was initially withdrawn.

Those who take the offer can stack it with retirement benefits, Politico reported. They will receive the equivalence of severance pay or $25,000, whichever is less, Clay wrote. The offer would take effect March 31.

Most department employees are eligible. A few exceptions include those that are using disability retirement, have received a student loan repayment benefit in the past 36 months, or were awarded a retention bonus in the past 12 months.

The offer comes after every federal agency received a memo from the Office of Management and Budget and Office of Personnel Management on Wednesday stating they had to submit agency "Reduction in Force and reorganization plans" by March 13.

The buyout appears to be based on the OPM's "Voluntary Separation Incentive Payment Authority" program, according to WRC-TV in Washington, D.C. The program allows agencies that are downsizing or restructuring "to offer employees lump-sum payments of up to $25,000 as an incentive to voluntarily separate." It's typically used so "agencies can minimize or avoid involuntary separations through the use of costly and disruptive reductions in force."