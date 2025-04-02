Senate Democrats Probe AI Replacing Dept of Education Employees

Leading Democrats in the U.S. Senate want to know if artificial intelligence programming is being used to replace employees at the Department of Education.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Sen. Mazie Hirono (Hawaii), have signed a letter asking Education Secretary Linda McMahon if that is happening, The Hill reported.

The letter noted a story from The New York Times that indicated call center employees could be targeted by the department for AI replacement. The senators wrote, "DOGE's (Department of Government Efficiency) proposal threatens to misinform borrowers and families, lead to data privacy breaches, and pose conflicts of interest arising from Elon Musk's financial stake in AI development."

The Times report from Feb. 13 said the department was using AI to augment about 1,600 department employees who respond to questions from students and parents about department programs.

Education Department spokesperson Madi Biedermann told the Times, "The department is open to using tools and systems that would enhance the customer service, security and transparency of data for students and parents. We are evaluating all contracts to assess effectiveness relative to costs."

Much of the work involving AI at the Department of Education and other federal offices is happening under the direction of Elon Musk, who leads DOGE and has deep experience with AI systems. Many DOGE program reviewers are also experienced with using and managing AI.

Musk announced last week that he sold his social media platform X to another business he owns, the xAI artificial intelligence company.