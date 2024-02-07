Ed O'Neill: Returning Honorary Degree, Protesting GOP

In an interview with MSNBC, "Modern Family" star Ed O'Neill announced he plans to return his honorary doctorate to Youngstown State University to protest the hiring of former Ohio Republican Rep. Bill Johnson as its new president.

"I was so disappointed when I heard about this decision," O'Neill told MSNBC Wednesday. "He's a polarizing guy, an election denier. He's not the biggest fan of the gay community. He's anti-choice. He's just a polarizing, far right-wing, fanatical guy."

O'Neill, who hails from Youngstown, Ohio, went on to criticize Johnson for supporting former President Donald Trump after he was indicted, saying, "It's crazy."

"When I got the honorary doctorate, I used to tell my kids, 'Call me doctor,' you know, 'I'm a doctor, an actual doctor.' I was very proud of it, but I can't keep it. It doesn't mean anything to me now," O'Neill continued.

The actor went on to say that Youngstown State University hiring Johnson is "a slap in the face to all of us."