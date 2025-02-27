Grassroots Group Promotes 24-Hour Spending Blockade

A nationwide economic boycott is being promoted for Friday by the grassroots organization The People's Union USA. The 24-hour effort is the latest move in the organization's attempt to draw attention to the influence of big money in America, including that of wealthy individuals, corporations, and political parties.



The mission of the group, according to its website, is "We are not a political party. We are not a protest. We are a movement of people, unionizing to take back control of our economy, government, and future of our country."



The focus of the spending boycott is to make only necessary purchases for 24 hours. Guidance from the group to supporters is to refrain from spending on "fast food, gas, major retailers, and do not use credit or debit cards for nonessential spending."



Group organizer John Schwarz said in a video posted on Instagram, "Tomorrow we make history. Tomorrow we remind them who really holds the power."



Schwarz also told supporters, "The system is rigged, and we are the only ones who can fix it. And make no mistake, we are already making an impact. The media is watching. The corporations are watching. And you know the government is watching. They see us. Without us, nothing moves. Without us, there is no profit. And this is just the beginning."



The group has plans to expand its boycotts with even longer economic blockades aimed at specific companies, as reported by The Associated Press.

Jim Mishler ✉ Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.